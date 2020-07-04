It is with great sadness that the family of Gladys Hughes (neé Ada Gladys Hayes) announces her peaceful passing after a long and courageous battle with heart disease, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 86 years.



Gladys was born in Crozier, Ontario on August 3rd, 1933 as the 7th of 10 children, to parents William John Hayes and Frances Elsie (Durey) Hayes. Gladys grew up in a farming community and at age of 15 she and her older sister Aileen travelled to work in Lac Lacroix for Handberg's Fishing Resort. After a couple years of working and living together all over Northwestern Ontario, Gladys was one day introduced to her future husband George by her future sister-in-law Louise Greig. At the age of 20, she married her soulmate, George Hughes in Crozier on September 26, 1953.



Gladys dedicated her life to her family. Her proudest accomplishment was raising her children and cherishing her grandchildren. She enjoyed her travels across Canada with George for work, and made friends everywhere along the way. Her passion for cooking led to many gatherings of family and friends, no matter where they were. She enjoyed their vacation home in Florida and many summer days at Whitefish Lake. Gladys leaves a lasting impression on our lives. Her grace, hard work and loving heart will be greatly missed.



Gladys will be lovingly remembered by her children, Susan, George (Sylvia), her grandchildren Carly and Morgan, sisters Aileen Ryan (Winnipeg) and Maxine Lamb (Winnipeg), sisters-in-law Audrey Parres, Carole Thorp and Norah Hughes (Kamloops) and as "Auntie Gladdy" by numerous nieces and nephews across the country. Gladys will also be fondly remembered by close friends Bev Kyle, Norma MacDougall, Laura Anderson and Evelyn Sutherland among countless others. Gladys was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George Hughes, and her seven brothers Harmon, Wesley, Arthur, Allan, Basil, Edwin and Mervin.



In lieu of flowers, spend time with your loved ones and serve a hot meal. This is what Gladys would wish for you. An interment will take place next week in Atikokan with the family, where Gladys will be laid to rest with her eternal love George.





