November 24, 1937 – June 16, 2019 On line condolences at:
Gladys Kathleen Collings, aged 81 years, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on June 16, 2019.
Gladys is survived by her children Glen (Chery Lowles) and Cathy (Robert Eady) and her sister Doreen Batson. Gladys was fortunate to have 6 grandchildren: Sarah (Scott), Joshua (Bekka), Ben, Oliver, Calvin and Luke and two great grandchildren Michaela and Mackenzie.
A memorial service will be held on June 26, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Gladys was generous to the and to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
