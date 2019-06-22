Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Collings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Kathleen Collings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

November 24, 1937 – June 16, 2019

Gladys Kathleen Collings, aged 81 years, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on June 16, 2019.

Gladys is survived by her children Glen (Chery Lowles) and Cathy (Robert Eady) and her sister Doreen Batson. Gladys was fortunate to have 6 grandchildren: Sarah (Scott), Joshua (Bekka), Ben, Oliver, Calvin and Luke and two great grandchildren Michaela and Mackenzie.

A memorial service will be held on June 26, 2019 at Jenkens Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Gladys was generous to the and to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now