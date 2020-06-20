It is with much sadness that the McRae family announce the passing of Gladys McRae on June 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Gladys is survived by her husband Angus, her three sons Ian (Patricia), Shaen (Wendy) and Craig, her four grandchildren Brent, Tara (Kyle), Laura (Matt) and Danika (Victor) and her great-grandchildren Reanne, Madison and Brayden. She also leaves her niece Lucille O'Connor and grandniece Susan, of Calgary, and her nephew Lyle, of Geraldton. Predeceased by her adopted family. Gladys (nee Finan) was born in Winnipeg and came to Fort William as a baby. She spent her early years in O'Connor township, and then moved to Fort William to attend Fort William Vocational School. She graduated from FWVS in 1948, and was employed at the Canadian Bank of Commerce on Victoria Avenue for several years. When the family resettled in Ottawa, Gladys returned to office work, and was employed by Oliver Realties for several years, and later by Ontario Vocational School on Woodroffe Avenue, which amalgamated with the Eastern Ontario Institute of Technology in 1967, to become Algonquin College. She will be remembered for her career in the Human Resources field from 1967 until her retirement in 1990. She spent her winters in Florida, but continued to volunteer at the College for several years, at the Kidney Foundation, and at the Stittsville Library. A Private family funeral will be held at a later date, with internment at the Highland Cemetery, McGee Side Road, Carp, Ontario. She will be dearly missed by her husband and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice, in memoriam.