1920-2019
Born in Hamilton Ontario, Our Mom was the last of her 6 siblings to live. She was also predeceased by her parents William and Mabel Harley from Brixham England, her husband Thomas, son Dennis, 4 grandchildren and all her friends. She is survived by her children: Tom (Kelly), Freda, Darlene, Joyce (Kevin), Cheryl (Lorne) and several grand and great grand children, and serval nieces and nephews. She was the best gardener and loved to dance. Gladys treasured and lived for her little dog, "Honey". In fact she chuckled when I said if she had to choose between me or her dog, I'd be worried. Two weeks ago she uttered, "I wish I was younger". Her spirit was willing but her body was weak and fought to live as long as she could. 99 years old. Stay healthy cousins: the Harley and Parnell blood lines live a long time. She is now in Heaven with everyone that went before her and we know she is so happy to be with them all. Smile on Mom and Thank you for everything you have done to help us. We would like to thank all the staff of Hogarth-Riverview 4 North having to work as hard as they do with a limited workforce. Celebration of our Moms life will be held next summer at Nipigon camp. TBA. Since Gladys loved life so much please send donations to the club/organization that gives you the most fun and live life to the fullest.
