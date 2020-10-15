It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Glen Alexander Gammond with his family by his side at the age of 57 on October 10, 2020.



Glen was born on December 2, 1962 in Fort William, Ontario. When Glen was a baby, his family relocated to Slate River where he learned his country roots and began to embrace his country lifestyle. Glen was a cowboy at heart and was always known to be in his cowboy boots and cowboy hat. He lived life to the fullest, always the funniest person in the room. He loved to make people laugh with his no-filter witty one liners, pranks, and constant ribbing will truly be missed but never forgotten.



A true family man, Glen loved to be with his family. He loved to take everyone camping and fishing at Whitefish Lake. As Glen became a Grandfather, he loved nothing more in this world than to be at the rink watching his grandsons play hockey.



Glen is survived by his loving family. His brothers and sister; Danny, Donnie (Marjorie), Laurie, and Allen. Daughters; Shannon (Dan), Ashley (Jason), Amber, Loni-Lee. Grandchildren; Ethan, Cole, Calen and Scottie. Nieces, nephews and much more beloved family. Predeceased by his parents, Lorne and Elise (McCluskey) Gammond.



Funeral Services for Glen will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Gordon Holroyd at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service will be by invitation only and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. To view the services live, please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca or you may watch at a later time as it will be archived on the same site.



If friends so desire, donations may be made in Glen's honour to the TBRHSC Northern Cardiac Fund.



Special thank you to the nurses in ICU and on 2A at TBRHSC for their care and support to Glen and his family.