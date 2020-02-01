|
In Loving Memory
GLEN ALAN WILLIS
April 18, 1955 –
January 23-2020
Beloved husband of Linda Willis (nee Cross), brother to Jeff Willis, brother-in-law to Gabriele Muekusch, Douglas Cross, and David Cross; uncle to Katie Muekusch Willis and Taylor (m. Harry Duczynski), Jared, and Regan Cross; great uncle to Olivia and William Duczynski; and godfather to Jenna Barnes.
Born and raised in what was then Port Arthur and Fort William, Glen worked for a while in the family business, Keith Willis Jewellers. Later, he moved to Winnipeg with his wife Linda as a sales representative for Rothmans-Benson and Hedges. Rising quickly in that organization, he was promoted to Brand Manager and moved to the Toronto area, where he was reunited with brother Jeff and family. Glen's steady determination and commitment led him to a successful career, culminating in a rewarding retirement. He and Linda spent summers in Ontario with family and friends, and winters in Florence, Arizona, where they were active members of the community.
Glen loved hiking through the Arizona mountains and deserts with Linda, and pursuing his lifelong love of sailing during the summers in Ontario with his brother Jeff and family.
His passing marks an irreplaceable loss, and he will be sorely missed.
