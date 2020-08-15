Glen Balina





1955–2020



Glen, age 65, passed away Aug. 9, 2020. Glen came from a large family with 18 siblings. He had a joy for playing hockey in his younger years. He was employed by CPR and started culinary school, then met the love of his life, Shirley Fazackerley, 28 years ago. Glen was the King of "one liners". Anyone who knew Glen would have heard one of his many jokes, he could also recite any line from any episode of Trailer Park Boys & The Three Stooges. Glen is survived and missed by 7 remaining siblings, stepson Robert, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. A "celebration of life" will take place, Saturday, August 22, 1-4 @ West Thunder Community Center, 915 Edward St. S. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.