July 28, 1941 - September 28, 2019
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Glen MacMillan on the morning of Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Glen first worked at the Hollinger Mine in Timmins, Ontario and then later went into flying. During his career as a pilot he flew bush planes into the north where he met many residents who gifted him with beautiful soapstone carvings. For a while he worked with Nordair out of Montreal doing ice patrol. Eventually he did service with the Ministry of Natural Resources in Thunder Bay, Ontario flying water bombers and ended up retiring from them. One of his greatest loves were his horses, especially the Arabians, but most loved was his mare Duchess. He also had a passion for collies and throughout his lifetime he had many of them. There probably wasn't a time when Glen didn't have a dog. After retirement Glen went into wood-working. He presented his church with handmade wood-crafted items. He also donated a hope chest to the church to be used as a raffle for fund-raising. Out of love he created a hope chest for one of his daughters and a deacon's bench for his other daughter. Those items will always be a memory of him. If anyone in the family wanted something made by him they just had to bring him a picture and he would be able to make their dreams come true. In his retirement he also loved to putter around the yard, riding his lawn mower or riding his ATV in the pasture with his dog. His family is blessed to have been able to enjoy one last family vacation this year in July when they attended the 50th wedding anniversary of Billy and Shirley Vezina, just before his illness overtook him.
In his last few weeks of life he was surrounded daily by his family. His sister-in-law Gail Collins who was his best gambling buddy visited him often, coming in from Nipigon. Gail's husband George also came in from Nipigon several times and spent hours talking to Glen and just sitting by his bedside. Glen's grandsons Jeremy and Dylan made special efforts to stop in and see him. The family would like to thank Glen's co-pilot and friend John Gibson (wife Laura, daughter Kirsten). John had the privilege of having the last lucid conversation with Glen where Glen said he was waiting to get out of the hospital so that he and John could go for coffee. That was one of Glen's favourite things to do.
Glen is predeceased by his mother Claire MacMillan and his father Bill MacMillan. Also gone before Glen is his sister Jean (Charlie), his brother Colin (June), his brother DJ (Peg), his brother Jack (Anne), his sister Iris (George), and his brother Dan (Gladys).
Glen will be lovingly remembered and missed by his devoted wife of 52 years, Sallyanne MacMillan, his sister Lola (Dave), his brother Bob (Marie), his daughters Monique Duval-Lavallee (Laurie) and Nyree Dawn DiCarlo (John), and his grandsons Jeremy Daniel Funk and Dylan Daniel DiCarlo and many other relatives, friends and acquaintances.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Renal Clinic and the staff at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital for all the loving care that they gave Glen during his illness. They brought many smiles to his face and made his stay as comfortable as possible. The family would also like to thank Todd Darrach of Jenkens Funeral Home for his compassion and understanding and for the respect he gave our family in this sorrowful time.
A private family celebration of Glen's life will be held in his honour at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre – Renal Services, 980 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, Ontario P7B 6V4
Those we love don't go away,
they walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
still loved, still missed, and very dear.