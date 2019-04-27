Home

Glen Kitching


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glen Kitching Obituary

It is with great sadness and sorrow we announce the passing of Glen Kitching, aged 89 years, on April 22, 2019 at the TBRHSC. Glen passed peacefully with his beloved wife of 65 years, Nadia Kitching, at his side.

Glen was born July 9, 1929 in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. At the age of 12 he moved to Winnipeg where he later met his wife Nadia. Together they had a son Gary and shortly after moved to Port Arthur, where they resided until his death.

Glen is survived by his wife Nadia; daughter-in-law Mary; granddaughter Dayna Sherry (Rob); 5 great grandchildren he adored – Marlie, Coleson, Ryder, Madden and Harlow; sister-in-laws Marcia Kitching and Shirley Peristy and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Gertrude Kitching; in-laws Nick and Elsie Peristy; his son Gary Kitching; brothers Don and Murray Kitching; sister-in-law Dorothy Kitching; brother-in-law Nestor Peristy and nephew Don Jr. Kitching.

Glen was a 54 year member of Millwright Union Local 1151, where he made numerous lifelong friends. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no service or Celebration of Life will be held. Instead, Glen wanted his family and friends to remember the good times and spread the message “Be kind and love one another”. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society, the TBRHSC or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

Rest in peace my love,
until we meet again

~ Your loving wife Nadia, Dayna, Rob and Family.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
