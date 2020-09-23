1/1
Glen Voss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Glen Voss, born November 1, 1979, passed away at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Glen is survived by mother Charlene Ellis and his stepfather Daniel Ellis, his sister Charmaine and brother-in-law Timmy Cormier. His loving grandmother Mary Gerard, also his nieces Charessa, Cara Dawn and Cheyenne Cormier, nephews Colton, Connor and Cayden Cormier. Cousins David Voss, Guy and Valarie Voss and Micheal Voss. Glen was predeceased by his father Ed Voss, uncles John and Peter Voss, grandparents Werner and Ann Voss, also cousin Steven Voss. Also his adopted grandparents Chester and Cassie Banasak, uncles Eddie Miller and George Gerard Miller. Glen loved his family and his friends, he loved hunting, fishing and loved arm wrestling. He also loved his politics. Cremation will take place and Celebration of His Life will follow.

Rest in Peace My Son,
no more pain,
you are already missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved