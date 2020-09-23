Mr. Glen Voss, born November 1, 1979, passed away at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Glen is survived by mother Charlene Ellis and his stepfather Daniel Ellis, his sister Charmaine and brother-in-law Timmy Cormier. His loving grandmother Mary Gerard, also his nieces Charessa, Cara Dawn and Cheyenne Cormier, nephews Colton, Connor and Cayden Cormier. Cousins David Voss, Guy and Valarie Voss and Micheal Voss. Glen was predeceased by his father Ed Voss, uncles John and Peter Voss, grandparents Werner and Ann Voss, also cousin Steven Voss. Also his adopted grandparents Chester and Cassie Banasak, uncles Eddie Miller and George Gerard Miller. Glen loved his family and his friends, he loved hunting, fishing and loved arm wrestling. He also loved his politics. Cremation will take place and Celebration of His Life will follow.





Rest in Peace My Son,

no more pain,

you are already missed.