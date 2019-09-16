|
B.A., M.Ed.
Mr. Glenn Alexander Duguid, age 89 years of Waverley Park Towers, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Glenn was born in Fort William on February 19, 1930, the son of Arthur and Dorothy (nee Dunham) Duguid. He attended Francis Street Public School and was an Honour Graduate of the Fort William Collegiate Institute in 1947. He graduated from Toronto Normal School in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Toronto in 1962. Glenn was the first person to graduate from Lakehead University with a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration in 1976. He held an Elementary School Principal's Certificate and a Supervisory Officer's Certificate and was a Teacher for 7 years at Isabella Street and Central Senior Schools. Glenn was a principal for 28 years, starting at age 27, at Victoria Park, Grey Park, Francis Street, Heath Park, and Claude E. Garton Schools. He served on several committees for the Lakehead Board of Education and was the author of the Board's Printing and Writing Course for grades 1 to 8.
Glenn served on the Provincial Executive of the Ontario Public School Men Teachers' Federation and chaired or served on several Provincial OPSMTF Committees. He received the Federation's Diamond Jubilee Award for Distinguished Service to Education in 1981, and was made an Honourary Life Member of the Federation in 1985. Glenn also served on the Board of Governors of the Ontario Teacher's Federation and represented the OTF locally on committees for the Ministry of Education at Lakehead University for 9 years. He was an Executive Member of several local and district Teachers' and Principals' organizations over the years and was a member of the Retired Teachers of Ontario. He was a part-time lecturer in “School Administration and Organization” at LU's Faculty of Education and lectured in several Psychology Courses at Confederation College.
Glenn was a member of the Fort William Male Choir for over 65 years. He served the Choir in various capacities including President, Governor, Assistant Conductor, Secretary, Librarian, and Tour Director. He also served on the Lakehead Festival Board and the Lakehead Council for the Arts. Glenn was a life member of the Royal Philatelic Society of Canada, and a former President of the Lakehead Stamp Club, where he was a winner of it's Gold Award. Glenn served on the – Prostate Cancer Advisory Panel and on the Cancer Care Ontario Provincial Committee for Genito-Urinary Disease, to develope Treatment Practice Guidelines for Physicians. He founded the local Prostate Cancer Support Group in 1994 and co-ordinated it for 3 years. Glenn also made 85 blood donations for the Red Cross.
In the past, Glenn had been an active member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, serving as a Choir Member and Conductor, Church School Superintendent, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Ruling Elder, and Assistant to the Minister, Dr. Agnew H. Johnston.
Following retirement from the Education field, Glenn was a Travel Consultant for Marlin World-Wide Travel for 5 years. He then was a School Bus Driver for Charterways Bus Lines for 3 years, including the Safeway Courtesy Shuttle for senior citizens. Glenn enjoyed gardening, photography, singing, cross-country skiing, stamp collecting and travelling, especially to Europe and the Caribbean. He loved spending summers at the cottage at East Green Bay with his loving wife and best friend Shirley and part of his winters in Hawaii, where he and Shirley were married in 1992. They also enjoyed watching the Toronto Blue Jays play baseball on television, and travelled several times to Minneapolis to see them play the Minnesota Twins.
He was predeceased by his parents; twin-sister Grace (Malcolm) Collver; his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and brother-in-law James MacKay.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife Shirley (nee Willett); son Gareth “Gary” and daughter Charlene (Blair) Greaves; granddaughter Keira and grandsons Jason and Ahron Duguid. His children and grandchildren were the light of his life and were very precious to him. He is also survived by his brother John and sister Charlotte MacKay; nieces Diane, Susan, Linda, Kerry, Shannon and nephew Reid; step-children Susan (Robert) Marsonet, Jim (Michelle) Loney and Elizabeth Beaudry; step-grandchildren Brody (Gwen) and Matthew (Chelsea) Marsonet, Taylor, Hayley, Alexis, and twins Anna-Sophia and James Loney, Lucas and Lucille Beaudry, Ashley Orton (Mitchell) as well as his precious step-great-grandchildren Nikki-Lee, Emma and Jaxson Orton, Lily, Hugh and Carolyn Marsonet.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Glenn Duguid will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, with Rev. Randy Boyd officiating. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery following the reception. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Glenn to Prostate Cancer Canada would be greatly appreciated.
“ALOHA KU'U IPO”
“GOODBYE MY BELOVED SWEETHEART”
- Shirley
