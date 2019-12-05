Home

Glenna Charles, age 60 years passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with her loving family by her side. Glenna was born on November 28, 1959 in Geraldton, On to parents Raymond and Edna Charles. Glenna was devoted to her children especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, watching her documentaries with friends. Glenna is lovingly remembered by her children Tracy and Denny (Kristy), 14 grandchildren; Sasha, Sharisse, Tyreu (Eden), Kyle (Destiny), Evin, Isaac, Isaiah, RJ, Raymond, Ava-Sky, Mikyle, Carter, Denny Jr., Meadow, 8 great grandchildren; Avery, Leland, Teagan, Kyle Jr., Tinley, Aliza, Cohan (Beatle), Bennett, parents Raymond and Edna, sister Georgette, brothers, Terrance, Clarence and Raymond Jr., as well her many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptiste Catholic Church, 121 Picnic Point Road, Longlac, On. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

