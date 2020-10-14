



“It is what it is”



Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com

S.Sgt Glenys Rae Huskie, CD (ret'd), aged 85 years, passed away peacefully in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday, September 25, 2020.A lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, Glenys was born in Fort William, Ontario on May 5, 1935 to Archibald and Beatrice Snider. After graduating Fort William Vocational School, Glenys worked briefly at Bryan's Clothing Store in Fort William after which she joined 35 Technical Sqn. of the Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineers (RCEME) corps in 1956 as an army reservist. In 1957, she was called to continuous duty, working in the Orderly Room at the Port Arthur Armories. Glenys was honorably discharged in 1968 achieving the rank of Sergeant, and awarded the Canadian Forces Decoration (CD) recognizing 12 years of exemplary service. Glenys worked many years for Frank Petrone at Frank's Locker Service in both Port Arthur, and then Fort William. Upon retiring, Glenys and husband Jack enjoyed their summers at the family camp at Johnson's Landing in the community of Pass Lake. The camp at Pass Lake was very dear to Glenys, having spent many summers there from the time it was acquired by her parents in the 1930's up until her passing.Anyone who new her would agree that Glenys was well known for a few things: she had an outgoing, feisty personality, injecting candid, humorous comments when least expected, (when questioned about her feistiness, her response was often “Well, I AM a redhead!”); and also, whether she was welcoming you to her house, or popping by yours, she was always cheerful, never failing to present you with her signature warm, beautiful smile, and a welcoming, comforting hug.For Glenys, her hobbies and pastimes all focused around giving. She gave many hours volunteering for the community of Pass Lake, the Herb Carroll Centre, the 55 Plus Centre, and the West Arthur Community Centre. In recognition of her years of volunteering, Glenys was awarded the Thunder Bay Good Citizen Award. In addition to her community volunteering, Glenys was also constantly knitting items for donating to fund raisers for various charities; whether she was knitting items for the cancer treatment centre, a church bazaar, or to fill shoe boxes with knitted dolls to send to kids in developing countries. Glenys also had a lengthy list of favourite charitable organizations that she would donate to, her favourites being animal care/rescues such as Kitty Care. When she finally did spoil herself with some ‘me' time, she was often known to be indulging in her favourite TV programming: Children's cartoons in the morning, and The Walking Dead at night! Although, it's a fair bet that while watching TV, she was busy knitting something for a charity!Glenys loved being surrounded by family, especially holiday family gatherings. There were many family Christmas dinners at the Huskie's house, and many Thanksgiving dinners at the Huskie's camp! Any family from out of town that was passing through had better pop by for a visit if they knew what was good for them! And for those family members who were too distant to travel regularly, Glenys would often send money with someone heading that way, so that everyone there could go out for a dinner on her. Glenys' children were her cats. She loved them! Almost always having a special pet cat, Glenys would also nightly put food out for any neighbourhood strays, (although, the occasional raccoon and fox did take advantage of her generosity as well).Glenys was a survivor who wouldn't take “no” for an answer. Twice being diagnosed with cancer in her senior years, she refused to accept it, and successfully kicked it to the curb each time. At the young age of 80 in triumph following her successful cancer treatment, Glenys got her first of 2 tattoos, lying about her age to get in the door at the tattoo shop, (she said she was much younger…79).Glenys is survived by her sisters Carol David and Dona Toohey; aunt Celie Agostino (nee Allard); brother-in-law Leonard Huskie; as well as much loved nieces, nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Glenys was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, John William “Jack” Huskie; parents Beatrice (nee Allard) and Archibald Snider; brothers-in-law Michael “Peter” Toohey and Edmond David; mother-in-law Irene (nee Ternowsky) and father-in-law Jack Huskie; sisters-in-law Eileen (Bob) Hilliard and Betty Huskie as well as her and Jack's special rescue cat, Mona.In accordance with Glenys' wishes, a private family graveside service will be held in Mountainview Cemetery at a later date. Should friends so desire, memorial donations made to Kitty Care, The Dew Drop Inn, or the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) would be greatly appreciated.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore street at James