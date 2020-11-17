1/1
Gloria Bagley
It is with profound sadness that the family of Gloria Jean Bagley announces her peaceful passing at her residence on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Gloria was born in St. Catharines, Ontario on July 13, 1940, the daughter of Charlie and Annie Elliotson. She lived in Southern Ontario until 10 years ago when she moved to Thunder Bay. During her time in Thunder Bay she worked at Quality Market, Bruno's Contracting and lastly in the accounting office at Power Vac, retiring 3 years ago. Gloria was a member of the C.W.L. and F.W. Rotary. It was at Rotary that she met John Brodack and the two enjoyed many wonderful years together. She loved dancing and she and John could often be found at the dances at the Polish Hall. She will be dearly missed by her sister Bette Ann Elliotson and spouse John Brodack. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Lloyd Bagley. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Andrew's R.C. Church. Those wishing to attend the funeral may register at www.sargentandson.com. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Dew Drop In would be greatly appreciated.

On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
