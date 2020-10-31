We are saddened to announce the passing of Gloria J. Thornburrow, born April 18, 1932 in Fort William, Ontario. Gloria passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 in a London, Ontario hospital, surrounded by her children.



Gloria will be remembered for her selflessness, generosity, love of friends and devotion to her family, especially her late husband Larry, whom she met at Fort William Collegiate. Larry was everything to Gloria, and she cherished her memories of the two of them singing and dancing together, and entertaining their many friends, both in Thunder Bay and in St. Petersburg, Florida.



She was well known and admired for her cooking and knitting skills as well as her proficiency at cards, line dancing and curling. She even had an incredible knack for winning at Bingo! Every birthday and anniversary was a great excuse to hold a food-filled family celebration. Her laughter was infectious, her optimism unshakable and her energy was limitless. Gloria was also an active member of St. Thomas Church in Westfort.



For many years Gloria was a hard working “Bell girl” who operated the long-distance telephone switchboards at Vickers Street. She also helped found her local “Knitting Club”, which became a monthly gathering for many of her closest friends.



Above all else, Gloria will be remembered for her dedication to her five appreciative children. She was the ultimate supportive mom, who was a role model of faith, hard work and empathy. When asked what she wanted for her birthday, she often replied, “Just to be with all my family.”



Gloria is survived by four children: Michael (Susan) of Toronto, Elizabeth (Craig) of Minnesota, Chris (Jennifer) of Toronto and David (Sherry) of London, Ontario. Loving grandmother to Kaitlin, Danielle, Will, Nicole, Curtis, Audrey, Emily and Clayton. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Larry, daughter Laura, parents Beatrice and Sydney and by brother Norris (Vel).



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be greatly appreciated.