Gloria Tennant

Gloria Jean Tennant, 63 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her mother's home. Gloria worked for the Town and Country Motel and for the Nipigon Esso as well as being an Avon representative for a number of years. She volunteered in the community with the Fall Fishing Festival, the Boy Scouts and the Nipigon Figure Skating Club, Gloria was an avid Boston Bruins fan. She had a wonderful sense of humour and enjoyed being a homemaker. Predeceased by her father Stanley Ilijow; she is survived by her partner Abraham Deroche of Nipigon, her children – Michael Tennant (Maryanne McLean) of Nipigon and Marlo Tennant (Ryley Melnychuk) of Thunder Bay, Ontario, by her mother Marline Ilijow of Nipigon, by her brother Daniel (Louise) Ilijow of Thunder Bay and their children – Troy Ilijow (Ashleigh O'Connor) of Toronto, Ontario and Tara Ilijow (Andrew J. Hilpisch) {Colton and Ellie-Jo}. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Nipigon with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will be in Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.