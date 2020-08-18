1/1
Gloria Tennant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria Jean Tennant, 63 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her mother's home. Gloria worked for the Town and Country Motel and for the Nipigon Esso as well as being an Avon representative for a number of years. She volunteered in the community with the Fall Fishing Festival, the Boy Scouts and the Nipigon Figure Skating Club, Gloria was an avid Boston Bruins fan. She had a wonderful sense of humour and enjoyed being a homemaker. Predeceased by her father Stanley Ilijow; she is survived by her partner Abraham Deroche of Nipigon, her children – Michael Tennant (Maryanne McLean) of Nipigon and Marlo Tennant (Ryley Melnychuk) of Thunder Bay, Ontario, by her mother Marline Ilijow of Nipigon, by her brother Daniel (Louise) Ilijow of Thunder Bay and their children – Troy Ilijow (Ashleigh O'Connor) of Toronto, Ontario and Tara Ilijow (Andrew J. Hilpisch) {Colton and Ellie-Jo}. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Nipigon with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will be in Cliffside Cemetery, Nipigon. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elliott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 18, 2020
So sorry to hear Gloria is gone...We had many laughs at the motel. We send condolences to all her family...love, Shirley & Gary Gordon.
Shirley Gordon
Friend
August 18, 2020
You will be missed my friend. Condolences and prayers to your family. To the great memories I will hold dear. ❤
Doris G
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved