It is with broken hearts that the family of Gord Harris announce his passing at the age of 64, on November 23, 2020, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer. Gord was born March 15, 1956, he attended Dorion Public School and Nipigon Red Rock District High School. He worked his entire life in the forestry industry, as a skidder operator, most recently working for Renewable Forest Products until his illness. Gord had many hobbies and enjoyed bottle and antique collecting, wood and soapstone carving and he had a passion for nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed taking family and friends for hikes to his favourite spots in Dorion and surrounding areas. He spent many hours taking photos and had an eye for getting those “special” pictures, which we will cherish forever. He always looked forward to the annual family May Long camping trip, where lots of laughter and memories were made around the campfire. Gord had a love for music and spent many hours organizing and cataloguing all the music he collected over the years. Gord loved his sons Barry, Shawn and Brent, and was extremely proud of them and their accomplishments. He taught them the importance of family life, and weekend family gatherings were a common occurance, where he always served up his special chicken parmesan. He loved and cherished , beyond words, his grandchildren Brooke, Alayna, Brayden and Ella-Marie. They always brought a smile to his face and he loved teaching them the simple things in life. Gord also cherished his daughters-in-law, Cheryl, Alicia and Nikki, with whom he shared a special bond. We will all miss him dearly and will keep all the wonderful memories with him close to our hearts. Survived by his life long best friend and wife Mavis, his sons Barry (Cheryl), Shawn (Alicia) and Brent (Nikki), his grandchildren, his brothers, Bob (Gloria), John (Barb), Dave, Doug (Diane), Pat (Janet), Dean, sister Lorraine Trabbish and sister-in-law Yvonne. He is also survived by his in-laws Debbie (Brad) Cox, Fred (Cheryl) Shwetz, Joe (Colette) Shwetz and several nieces and nephews who all meant so much to him. Gord is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Jean Harris, his brother Ed and sister-in-law Dian, his in-laws, Betty and Fred Shwetz, Joyce Kiiskila, Suellen Shwetz, Julia and Grant (Red) Marciski. A special thanks goes out to his doctors and nurses at the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre and to his hard-working home care nurse, Wendy Houston, who treated him with so much compassion and care. Thank you to everyone who called and sent cards of encouragement during his illness, he appreciated that very much. Cremation has taken place and arrangements have been entrusted to the Elliott Funeral Hone Ltd., Nipigon. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In Gord's honour, friends so wishing may make donations to the Northern Cancer Fund.