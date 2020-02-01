|
|
October 23 1952 –
January 28, 2020
The family of Gordie Traer are in anguish as we announce his sudden passing on January 28 2020. Gordie is survived by Cindy, his loving wife of 45 years, their loved and cherished sons Ryan and wife Jessie, Jake and Jen; much loved sister and brother in law Lynda and Peter Huneau, their children Jeff, Joanne and Tim; much loved brother and sister in law Robbie and Lori Traer, their children Amelia and Heidi; much loved brother and sister in law Pat and Kim Dool, their children Kyle and Amanda; much loved sister and brother in law Art and Kathy Apelle, their children Sean, Chris, Andy and Marnie; sister in law Charlotte Tulilla and Tom, children Shane and Sherri; and his loyal companion and pet Winston, Numerous other relatives in the Traer and Dool families will feel his loss. Gordie was predeceased by his mom and dad Helen and Gordon Traer. Gordies boys were his world and the times he spent with them were the most important to him. Time at Mawn Lake with them was always a highlight. He had just spent a weekend there with Ryan and Jake which they will always remember. Gordie retired after 37 years of service with Saskatchewan Wheat Pool where he always took great pride in his responsibilities as grain inspector. Gordie was a very compassionate man who enjoyed the peace and tranquility of the outdoors even more than the fishing and hunting. Some of his favourite things were having coffee with Winston at the Marina, his screen porch at Sowden, side by siding, the sauna, homemade pasta, Persians and Sally Anns for breakfast, tailgate lunches, fried Klik sandwiches, driving bush road roads with Arnie, his transistor radio, and spending time with his long time friend John Morancy…. the simple life. Gordie has been battling anxiety and depression. We are all so proud of how he fought to stay with us. If he could have, he would still be with us today. He will always be in our hearts and we will never stop missing him. Gordie would want you to reach out if you know someone suffering with anxiety, let them know you love them and you are there for them. He always felt the love from his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday February 8th 2020 from 1-4 pm in the Provincial room of the Prince Arthur Hotel. At 1:30pm we invite friends or family to say a few words about Gordie.
What Once Was,
Will Always Be.