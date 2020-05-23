Mr. Gordon Aitkens, age 73 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital - Hospice Unit. Gordon was born on February 6, 1947 in Port Arthur to parents Ron and Susan Aitkens. He worked for many years as a heavy-duty mechanic, starting his career off at the Pitlochry Garage in Scotland in his teens, where he met his wife Dianne. After moving to Thunder Bay, six days after their marriage in 1971, he worked at many different companies in Thunder Bay before his semi-retirement. His love of cars saw him become a member of the Thunder Bay Auto Sports Club in which he enjoyed many years of ice racing his mini and joined a local race team. His most memorable times were spent with many friends at Northern Lights Resort. Never one to follow an instruction manual, he was able to fix anything, and you could always find him lending a helping hand to friends. Gord was happiest when he was either fishing, hunting, or guiding. Gordon will be lovingly remembered by his wife Dianne, daughter Faith, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Ethan, Emma and Logan. Step-uncles Brooks and Bill Aitken, Tyron Lincoln, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Gordie will also be sadly missed by his Northern Lights family and his beloved dog Stewie. He was predeceased by his beloved son Blair and his parents Ron and Susan. A celebration of Gordy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blair Haggarty Aitkens Memorial Scholarship.Online condolencesmay be made at