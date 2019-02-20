|
|
April 12, 1936 ~
February 18, 2019
The family of Gordon Alexander Shewfelt is deeply saddened to share the loss of our beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Displaying love, courage, dignity, faith and wit to the end, surrounded by family, music, and caring staff, he passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Care Group. Gordon is predeceased by his parents, Mary Agnes and John Milton Shewfelt, his brother, Lorne Gibson Shewfelt, and his sister, Muriel Elizabeth Leonard. Gordon will remain lovingly in the thoughts of his children Karen (Lyle) Letain, Wendy (Paolo) Lizzi, Maureen (Ross) Abbott, and John (Kathryn) Shewfelt, his cherished grandchildren Kyle Fish, Adrian and Julia Lizzi and Grace Shewfelt, his dear friend Patricia Bourns, his sister-in-law Adrienne Shewfelt, and many nieces and nephews. We will miss him every day. Gordon was born on Easter Sunday in Belmont, Manitoba. He grew up in Cartwright where he attended school and worked at his father's Creamery business. In 1955 he completed the Dairy Course at the University of Manitoba. In 1961 he married Kathleen (nee Hollis) and together they created their family. Gordon continued to work in the dairy business until his retirement in 1996. In retirement, Gordon enjoyed fishing time on the Lake of the Woods, and volunteered passionately for the , helping with fundraising events, and as a volunteer driver. Gordon moved to Thunder Bay in 2008, where he continued to devote himself to volunteer driving with CCS, and very much enjoyed attending Thunder Wolves and Border Cats games with his family. We are so appreciative of the dedicated and expert care Gordon received from Dr. James Toppin and Maureen, and the skilled compassion of the health practitioners in recent months at TBRHSC and St. Joseph's Care Group. We will celebrate his life on Monday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m., at Sargent & Son Funeral Home. Reception with light lunch will follow in the hall. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com. Should you desire, Gordon would be honoured by any donations in his name to the .