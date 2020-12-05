1/
Gordon Anson Jewett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lifetime logger and family man, with a heart of gold. Passed away Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Gordon was born on December 25th, 1945, in North Branch, Ontario. He loved reading westerns, the outdoors, and listening to old records with his grandchildren. Gordon leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Sharon, son Gorden, and 5 daughters, Colleen, Robin, Tracey (Rob), Dorothy (Andy), Lisa (Dan), 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Bess (Terry), brother Gary (Bobbie) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Harold and Mary, 3 sisters, 5 brothers, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter Audrey. Gordon will be remembered for his devotion to his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

The time has come, we can't
be together, keep me in your
hearts, I'll stay there forever.

A bushel and a peck,
and a hug around the neck.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved