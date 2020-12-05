Lifetime logger and family man, with a heart of gold. Passed away Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Gordon was born on December 25th, 1945, in North Branch, Ontario. He loved reading westerns, the outdoors, and listening to old records with his grandchildren. Gordon leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Sharon, son Gorden, and 5 daughters, Colleen, Robin, Tracey (Rob), Dorothy (Andy), Lisa (Dan), 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Bess (Terry), brother Gary (Bobbie) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Harold and Mary, 3 sisters, 5 brothers, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter Audrey. Gordon will be remembered for his devotion to his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.





The time has come, we can't

be together, keep me in your

hearts, I'll stay there forever.



A bushel and a peck,

and a hug around the neck.