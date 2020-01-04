|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gordon "Gordie" Boulter. With family by his side, Gordie passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 73. Gord was born in Port Arthur, Ontario and raised on the family farm in Dorion. He was employed with the Red Rock Mill for 38 years in various positions.
Gord was also a proud member of Lake Superior Masonic Lodge since 1993. Gord found the love of his life when he met Linda and they married in August of 2004. His world grew with the addition of daughters Alana (Andrew) and Kristine, and grandsons Ashtyn and Jaxson.
Gord will be sadly missed by his wife Linda; daughters Alana (Andrew) and Kristine; grandsons Ashtyn and Jaxson; siblings Molly, Edward (Barb), Arthur (Dianne), Maxine (Rizvan), Caroline (Forch), and Arlene (Bob); in-laws Brian (Ruth Ann), Marlene, Phil (Brenda), Terry (Bruce) and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, with family extending across Canada, United States, United Kingdom and Scotland.
Gord was predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Elizabeth Boulter; brothers Danny and Billy; parents-in-law Godfrey and Edith Birch.
Cremation has taken place with interment to be arranged at a later date. Anglican and Masonic services, in Gord's honour, will be held on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 11am at St. Stephen The Martyr Anglican Church, 494 Leslie Avenue. Following the service, a reception will be held at Current River Recreation Centre. If friends do so desire, donations to a charity of your choice are welcome.
