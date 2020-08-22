





Mr. Gordon Edwin Pawson, age 92 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospice on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with his family by his side.Gord was born in Fort William on August 25, 1927 and was the only son of Edwin “Teddy” and Annie Pawson. He attended Francis Street School and Fort William Vocational School. He started working at Manitoba Pool Grain Elevators at a young age, retiring as Superintendent of Manitoba Pool #1, after 44 years of service.Gordon married Marjorie Kennedy on October 15, 1949. They raised their family and enjoyed over 70 years together. He was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.Gord was passionate about baseball and played for the Supreme Cleaners, earning the MVP in 1959 and again as a senior in 1969. Due to his love of the game, he made many trips over the years, to places such as Chippewa Falls and Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Brooklyn Dodgers) and later to Vero Beach, Florida and the Spring Training Camp of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was excited to meet Tom Lasorda, who gave him a hug and had their picture taken.Gord and Marg also did a lot of travelling together, exploring and visiting with family and friends. Some memorable destinations included: Seattle Washington, Kelowna British Columbia, Hinton and Sherwood Park Alberta, North Bay Ontario, the Columbia Ice Fields in Mount Robson, Banff and Jasper, New York City (top of the Empire State Building), Cuba, Las Vegas Nevada, the Grand Canyon and Chippewa Falls Wisconsin.Gord was also a true blue, Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and finally was able to see them play in Tampa, Florida. One of Gord's true passions was his cottage at Shebandowan, which was always open for family and friends, both in summer and winter.Gord is survived by his wife Marjorie; children Janice (Gordon) Joseph, Greg (Micky) Pawson, Michael (Diane) Pawson and Jo-Ann (Brian) Ager; grandchildren Chris (Karen) Joseph, Shannon (Jon) Bell, Kyle Pawson and Aldra Pawson, Macy Ager and James Ager, Evie Pawson, Kayleigh Pawson and Sophie Pawson and his great-grandchildren Millie and Olive Bell and Jack Edwin Joseph. Gord is also survived by his special niece Linda Rydholm; sister-in-law Mickey Kennedy as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.He was predeceased by his parents, Teddy and Annie (nee Wood) Pawson; sisters Edna (Alf) Nyberg and Doris (Bert) Tebbenham; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Joan (Bill) Norman, Elsie (Lloyd) Hall, Patricia (Gordon) Kurtz, Beverly (John) Stefanyshin, Bill Kennedy, Brian Kennedy, Keith Kennedy and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Gordon to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church would be greatly appreciated.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.