|
|
December 16th, 1947 – April 2nd, 2019
Gordon passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 71. He enjoyed Cadets, fishing, his pets and working outside. Gordon was a reporter and Radio DJ for over 20 years. His most enjoyable time was spent with his Cadets where he was involved with them for 50 years. He will be missed greatly and lovingly remembered by his wife of 24 years, Hubertine (Tina) Bucknell (Kupper), sister's Gloria, Gladys and brother in-law Norm. His step daughter Mary-Ann & Husband Larry, as well as his numerous Nephews, Nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Life will be held on April 16th, 2019 @ Noon at the Oliver Road Community Centre. Donations may be made to Caring Hearts Cat Rescue or Paws4Love.