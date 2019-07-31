|
1924 – 2019
Gordon H. Perry, 95, long-time resident of Murillo, died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the TBRHSC with his family by his side. Gordon, the second of seven children, was born in 1924 in Gooseberry Islands, Newfoundland to the late Kenneth and Ethel Perry. At the age of six, his family moved to Fort William, where he attended Isabella Street School and later Fort William Collegiate Institute. Gordon, along with his older brother Eric, joined the Royal Canadian Navy where he saw active service from 1941 to 1945 as a gunner during the Second World War on numerous Canadian vessels in the North Atlantic. Following his discharge, Gordon became a member of the Fort William Police Force for a period of ten years but later changed careers and joined Local 759 Ironworkers Union. He was proud and often pointed out many of the Northern Ontario bridges and buildings he had helped to erect during his career until his retirement at 65. After retirement, Gordon spent his days cutting and splitting wood, touring the neighbourhood on his 4-wheeler - helping others, attending grandchildren's sporting events with his wife and always supporting the interests of his grandchildren. He enjoyed sports throughout his entire life. He was active in hockey, broomball and baseball as a player, coach and then spectator and was an avid Blue Jay baseball fan until his recent illness. He is survived by his wife Olga (Lazaruk), brother Ray (Eva) Perry, sister Tillie (Tom) Bell and sisters-in-law Tillie Perry and Helen Dysievick, his children - Joan Curtin (Maurice), Ken Perry (Laurel), Kathy Plaskett (Bruce Jaremey), Don Perry (Lisa Bearman) and Ethel Vanska, nine grandchildren (Jason, Rachele, Trevor, Ryann, Kara, Jessie, Katie, Ken and Sam), 11 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren along with numerous other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Eric and sisters Mabel, Effie and Shirley and their husbands. He was also predeceased by his in-laws Jacob and Katherine Lazaruk and brother-in-law Paul and most recently brothers-in-law Victor and Don Lazaruk and sister-in-law Anne McMartin. Gordon was a kind, hard-working yet simple man and in keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.
