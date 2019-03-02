|
|
It is with a lot of sadness I announce the passing of Gordon (Greg) MacGregor Roberts. He passed away on February 15, 2019 with his common-law wife Terri by his side, after a short fight with bone cancer. Now he is not suffering anymore. This cancer took him so quick, there was no time to deal with it. At least he came home for 6 months before all this happened. Greg always wanted us to go to Puerto Vallarta every year and we did until the end. He also enjoyed going camping with Terri and Baby Diesel; plus he enjoyed sitting at the gazebo with me and Baby Diesel and his best friend and brother-in-law Jamie. He also enjoyed the rest of my family when we all got together. Jamie was like a brother to Greg and always helped us out when we needed it. Greg worked at Hydroflow Controls for over 33 years and even became a partner in the business. He was my partner, best friend, I love him so much, I'll never forget him or stop loving him until I die. Survived by common-law wife Terri MacDonald, brother-in-law Jamie and family, friends Duane and Barry Boucher, step-mom Lois and family, his brother Chris and Joanne Roberts, sister Sue and Jim Lavin, nephews Brock, Justin and Aaron and niece Merridith. Predeceased by his mother Betsy and father Mac. A private celebration of his life will be held on his 60th birthday, July 26, 2019 at our house in Rosslyn Village.
You will be dearly missed,
but never forgotten.
