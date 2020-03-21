Home

Gordon Marlow McKenzie

Gordon Marlow McKenzie Obituary

Mr. Gordon Marlow McKenzie, age 88 years, passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 with his family by his side.

Gordon was born on March 9, 1932 in Berglund, Ontario. He worked various jobs including a Train Engineer, Oil Burner Mechanic, Service Manager and Maintenance at the University, until retirement in 1994. Following retirement, Gordon and Dorothy enjoyed travelling, and spent 22 winters in Arizona until 2016. They also enjoyed their time at the family camp at Sandstone Lake. The camp was built by Gordon and his sons, with materials used from demolishing a house, and he was very proud of it. Gordon had a passion for music and was very talented at both the piano and guitar. He even played country music on the radio in his younger years. Gordon's family was a main focus, and he loved spending time with all of them. He was a devoted Christian and his faith was very important to him. Gordon loved the Lord and it showed in each aspect of his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Gordon is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Dorothy (nee Poster); three sons, Vern (Jeanette), Terry and Steve (Marie) McKenzie; four grandchildren, Shawn and Matthew McKenzie, Sheena (Matt) Winger and Stephen (Jessica) McKenzie as well as his great-granddaughter Jasmine. Numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and other relatives also survive.

He was predeceased by his parents, Allison and Evelyn MacKenzie; brother Donald McKenzie and sister Darlene Safronyk as well as other relatives and in-laws.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, a private interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, with details to be announced once they are finalized. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Gordon to Operation Smile would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
