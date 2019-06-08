|
1924-2019
On June 6th, 2019, with family at his side, Gordon Mott passed peacefully in Collingwood, Ontario at the age of 95. He is survived by Loyola, his wife of 72 years, his sons John (Judy) of Kimberley, Ontario and Gordon Jr (Kathy) of Toronto and his grandchildren Luke, Joshua, Benjamin and Samantha. Collingwood was home for the last 6 months.
Born in St. Boniface, Manitoba in 1924, Gordon was the only child of John and Naomi Mott. He moved to Fort William at the age of 3 where he would learn the lessons and values that accrued to a child of the Great Depression (sharpened by the fact that his father was a stock broker). In 1943, at the age of 19, he enlisted in the RCAF. The end of the war thwarted his youthful ambition to ship overseas, but not before he earned his wings at Uplands Air Force Base, acquired a lifelong passion for sailing during a brief posting at Chilliwack, BC and captured Loyola's heart at a wartime dance for servicemen. Following the War, Gordon graduated with a B.Arch from McGill and an M.B.A. from Tulane. He soon after returned to the Lakehead where he interned with Ranta and Tett Architects and later hung out his shingle on Algoma Street North in Port Arthur. A part-time lecturing position at Lakehead College would ultimately lead to a tenured professorship on the Engineering Faculty of the newly chartered University. Gordon retired in 1989 after a 25-year academic career.
Every Spring would see him disappear to Perry's Boatyard. Summers were spent sailing on Superior and camping at Silver Islet. This was all happily abandoned in retirement, when he and Loy made their permanent home in the Sonoma Valley. Gordon was fortunate to enjoy good health and independence to the end of his long life, with no small amount of thanks to the snow-free winters of Northern California and 2-buck Chuck from Trader Joe's.
Gordon was always a true professional – whether practicing architecture or preparing future engineers for the real world – but perhaps his most enduring legacy to the City of Thunder Bay is the preservation of the McVicker Creek parkland between River and Dawson Streets. Not an activist by nature, he and a university colleague inspired a groundswell of public support and led a successful opposition to a multi-unit residential development that threatened in 1975 to forever eliminate this natural preserve. If you happen to find yourself on the McVicar Creek trail, a quiet thank you in memory of Gordon would pay sufficient tribute to this humble man.