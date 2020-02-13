Home

Gordon Nelson Obituary

Mr. Gordon Nelson age 58 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Gordon was born in Fort William on March 19, 1961 to Ernie and Dolly Nelson. He was an incredibly dedicated and well respected worker, and was a proud member of the local 257 Paper Makers for 38 years. Gordon loved to play ball, and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Toronto Blue Jays. He enjoyed heavy metal concerts, quading, and fishing.

Gordon is survived by his sisters Debbie Chehowy and Rhonda Jursza, nephews Ryan, Trevor, Kyle, Tyler, Christopher and Gregory, as well as long-time friend Gerry Harris.

He is predeceased by his parents Ernie and Dolly, and two brothers Ron and Donald.

A celebration of life for Gordon will be held at the Da Vinci Center Sports Bar on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.. If friends desire, memorials to the Humane Society would be appreciated.



Gordon Nelson will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.


