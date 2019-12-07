|
|
JANUARY 13, 1934 – NOVEMBER 30, 2019
It is with much sadness that the family of Gordon Albrecht announces his passing at the age of 85 on November 30, 2019.
Dad passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side at his place, Roseview Manor, after a long battle with Dementia.
Dad was born on January 13, 1934 in Wynyard, Saskatchewan to Rudolph and Agatha Albrecht.
Dad married the love of his life Margaret on May 28, 1955 and they were an inseparable couple throughout their 60 years together. Together they raised a family of 5 children and many foster children. Dad enjoyed his family most of all. He always had a pot of coffee on to share.
Dad was a man of many talents. He could fix or build anything. We all depended on him so much and he was more than happy to help out at any time. He had such a huge heart. Dad enjoyed playing pool, playing the guitar, playing cards, making bread, feeding the birds and most of all taking care of his True love, Mom.
Dad retired from Geco Mines (Noranda) Manitouwadge in 1992 and soon after Mom and Dad relocated to Thunder Bay for their retirement years.
Dad is survived by his loving children Karen (Jack) LaFroy, David (Laraine) Albrecht, Joanne Albrecht (Louie Gervais), Vannessa (Edgar) Jaunzarins, Mark (Suzanne) Albrecht, Glen Albrecht and Carol Kinney, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother Ralph (Nancy) along with many other relatives and friends. Dad will be lovingly remembered and missed so very much by all of us.
Dad was predeceased by his soul mate, our loving mother Margaret in 2015, his parents, sisters Stella, Mavis and Rose and brother Al.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Southbridge Roseview Manor - Champlain House for the exceptional care they provided to our dad every single day since his admission November 24, 2017. It was a long difficult journey for everyone.
A private family interment will take place in May at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Mom and Dad
Us kids are sending 2 Doves to Heaven
with a parcel on their wings
Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things
Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs to say how much we all miss you both and send you all our love
We hold you both close within our hearts and there
you both will remain to walk with us throughout
our life until we all meet again.
Love you and miss you both so much.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca