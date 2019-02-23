|
|
Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Lise. Loving father of Christian (Nicole), Jeremy (Bridget) and Chantal Plastino (Jer). Proud Papa of Nicolas, Nash, Leila, Charlotte and Georgia. Loving son of Bertha and the late George Frost. Dear son-in-law of Therese and the late Real Dufour. Brother of Lillian Esarik, Linda Rutledge (Rob), Lloyd (Jaye), Alexander (Karen), Howard (Jen), Gerald, Robbie (Susan) and Lori Perala (Jonas). Brother-in-law of Jacqueline Dufour (Robert Caprini), Ivan Dufour (Kathy), Mark Dufour (Alison), Gilles Dufour (Lydia), Carole Dufour (Germain Charron), Gisele Greco (John), Renee Delarosbil (Dan), Stephen Dufour (Anik), Ginette Joss (Terry) and Diane Dufour. Fondly remembered by his many Nieces and Nephews. A Celebration of Gord's Life will be held at the Arthur Funeral Home - Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St E (705-759-2522) on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations (payable by cheque) to the Algoma Autism Foundation would be appreciated by the family.