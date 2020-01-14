|
|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Gerald Paul Gouliquer, “Uncle Mike” of Thunder Bay announce his passing on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at the age of 82. Born July 18th, 1937 in Pinewood, ON to Pierre and Mary Anne Gouliquer of Pinewood, ON. Gerald lived most of his life within the Rainy River District. For a brief time he lived in Ear Falls, Ontario; where he married Mary Ellen Boote and raised 3 daughters. Gerald later settled in Thunder Bay and spent each summer at his off grid cabin in Pinewood. Gerald spent most of his early life farming cattle on the family homestead. He was very proud of the contributions he made to the cattleman's association and always remained a proud farmer. He later worked at Old Fort William and enjoyed his retirement socializing with his friends. He enjoyed singing and dancing several times a week at jam sessions in Thunder Bay and was enjoying the happiest part of his life with a great group of friends.
He will be forever missed and remembered by his dear friend Isolde Hois; daughters Jennifer (Denis) Chamberlin, Colleen (Jason) Leduc, Leslie (Kevin) Anness; ex-wife and mother of his children Mary Ellen Gouliquer; grandchildren Danielle Chamberlin, Roselyne Chamberlin, Jake
Leduc, Holly Leduc, Llevan Anness, Raeya-sunshine Anness, and Tristan Anness. Gerald is survived by his brother's Hector, Lawrence (Bob) (Olive), sister Stella Huntly, sister in law Georgette Gouliquer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gerald was predeceased by his parents Pierre and Mary Anne (Pollard) Gouliquer. Predeceased by ex-wife Marlene Gouliquer siblings Arthur (Madeline), Pete (Mary), Irene (Hector), Antoine (Tony) (Rose), Theodore (DeeDee), sister in law Irene Gouliquer, brother in law Frank Huntly.