It is with fond memories that the family of Grace Lenardon announces her peaceful passing on July 31, 2019 at the age of 101. Grace Stanlea Freed was born January 4, 1918 in Fort William. She graduated from the McKellar Hospital nursing program in 1939 and married Aldo Lenardon. The couple lived in Fort William for all of their 55 years of marriage except for a brief transfer to Montreal. One of Grace's fondest memories was the move to Harkness Street with a big yard and room for their five sons. Grace enjoyed camping over the years at Sandy Beach, Silver Harbour, and Shebandowan. She was always ready to assist family and devoted many of her days to providing care for elderly relatives. Grace greatly appreciated the many extended family members and friends who visited and kept in contact with her. A number of her later years were spent with companion Dan Wallwin. Grace was fortunate to spend many years at P.R. Cook apartments where she received outstanding assistance from the dedicated and caring staff. For the last seven months Grace resided at Pioneer Ridge and her family is grateful for the exceptional staff and facilities she experienced there. Grace was predeceased by her mother Gladys (Grainger) and father Stanley Freed, husband Aldo, sons William (Bev-Anne), Robert (Carol), and Paul (Viveca), and sister-in-law Norma (Lenardon) MacLeay. She will be remembered with love by sons Donald (Eunice) and Peter (Edda), and many grand children, great grand children, nieces, and nephews. A private interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences
