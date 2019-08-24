|
(nee LEE)
In her 85th year Grace passed away peacefully with her son Vern at her side. Grace was born in Fort Frances and lived there for a number of years. After moving to Thunder Bay and raising her children Grace went back to school taking courses in social work at Con College to work with children. She also graduated from New Liskerd Agricultural College in 1992. She worked for a number of years at Dilico in Thunder Bay before moving to Sault Ste. Marie to be with her friends and oldest son Vern. She loved to go to the casinos with her friends and was always ready to go whenever someone asked her. Grace was very interested in her native cultural background. She spent numerous hours reading, searching through pictures and whatever she could get her hands on. Grace loved driving up and down the north shore of Lake Superior. Her favourite place to stop and spend time was at Old Woman Bay. She was a loving Mother to her eight children; Sylvia, Vern, Wayne, Gail, Melissa, Derek and predeceased by two daughters Cheryl Deschutter and Maureen Deschutter. She adopted her grandchild Cherish and they lived together. Her numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews will sadly miss Grace. She was predeceased by her parents George and Frances Lee and siblings Herman, George Jr., and Karen. She is survived by her brother Gary Lee (Margaret), and sister Linda Fraser (late Glen). At Graces request there will not be a funeral only a celebration of her life. The celebration will be held on Saturday the 31st of August at 1:00 PM at the CAW hall at 112 West Gore Street. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Arch Hospice at 229 Fourth Line West Sault Ste Marie Ont., or to a charity of your choice.