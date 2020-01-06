Home

Grace Wickman

Grace Wickman In Memoriam

In loving memory of my twin sister who passed January 6, 2017.

Never Forgotten

You'll never be forgotten
That simply cannot be
As long as I am living
I'll carry you with me.
Safely tucked within my heart
Your light will always shine;
A glowing ember never stilled,
Throughout the end of time.
No matter what the
future brings,
Or what may lie ahead,
I know that you will
walk with me
Along the path I tread.
So rest my sister, be at peace
And let your soul fly free.
One day I'll join your
glorious flight
For all eternity.

~ Love Gladys
