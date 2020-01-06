|
In loving memory of my twin sister who passed January 6, 2017.
Never Forgotten
You'll never be forgotten
That simply cannot be
As long as I am living
I'll carry you with me.
Safely tucked within my heart
Your light will always shine;
A glowing ember never stilled,
Throughout the end of time.
No matter what the
future brings,
Or what may lie ahead,
I know that you will
walk with me
Along the path I tread.
So rest my sister, be at peace
And let your soul fly free.
One day I'll join your
glorious flight
For all eternity.
~ Love Gladys