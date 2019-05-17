|
|
Our lives go on without you
Dec. 9, 1944 – May 17, 2016
But nothing is the same,
We have to hide our heartaches
When someone speaks your name.
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent tears still fall,
Living our lives without you
Is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true,
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you.
The special years will not return
When we were all together,
But with the love
within our hearts
You will walk with us forever.
Forever in our hearts.
~Love Sheila; Cathy, Dan and Tyler; Joanne, Bruce, Amanda and Amber xoxo