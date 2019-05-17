Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Vaillant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Vaillant

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Grant Vaillant In Memoriam


Dec. 9, 1944 – May 17, 2016

Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same,
We have to hide our heartaches
When someone speaks your name.
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent tears still fall,
Living our lives without you
Is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true,
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you.
The special years will not return
When we were all together,
But with the love
within our hearts
You will walk with us forever.

Forever in our hearts.

~Love Sheila; Cathy, Dan and Tyler; Joanne, Bruce, Amanda and Amber xoxo
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.