In loving memory of our beloved oldest son and brother Greg, who went to be with Jesus on November 6, 1979.When I must leave you
for a little while
Please do not grieve and
shed wild tears,
And hug your sorrow to you through the years
But start out bravely with
a gallant smile,
And for my sake and
in my name,
Live on and do all things
the same.
Feed not your loneliness
on empty days,
But fill each waking hour
in useful ways,
Reach out your hand in
comfort and in cheer,
And I in turn will comfort you and hold you near.
And never never be afraid to die,
For I am waiting for you
in the sky
Jesus said “I am the resurrection and the life, he who believes in me shall live even if he dies.”
~Always in our thoughts and dearly loved til we meet again, Mom, Ken, Rick and Ron