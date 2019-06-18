|
|
It's with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Gregory Alexis Hillman (Mishkikii Makwa), age 32, on June 11, 2019. He was also known as Dog Whisper, Game Slayer, Midnight Toker, Jedi Master and Conspiracy Theorist. Greg died like he lived-by his own rules, never to conform. He had a great sense of humour and was known for his jokes and puns. He told some of the worst dad jokes but always tried to make everyone smile. He was known for his random acts of kindness and would help anyone in need no matter the situation or time. He was respectful to all.
Greg's life began in B.C. At an early age, he was spiritually aware. The family moved to Wikwemikong in 1994 where his cultural learning was enhanced and continued. In his early teens, he met Lichelle and their friendship grew. She became the greatest love of his life and soulmate. Out of their love came two beautiful daughters. He was an avid naturist, loved camping, fishing and spending time around the fire with family and friends. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and a creative mind. Friendships were important and life-long.
Greg was predeceased by his grandmother Honorine Trudeau-Wright, brother Vincent, aunts Stephanie and Karolina, and uncle Eric. He is survived by his loving wife Lichelle, daughters Nova (7 years) and Cedar (10 months); parents Kimberly and Conrad; siblings Jaclyn, Jeremy and Wesley; aunts Gwen, Linnea and Rikki; uncles Ed, Peter and Chris; mother-in-law Wendy (Kris); brothers-in-law Nick (Alyshia) and Chance; nephews Skylar and Adrian. He will be sadly missed by best friends Curtis and Katelyn. He was loved and admired by many and will be deerly (pun intended) missed. Until we meet again.
A celebration of Greg's life with be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Harbourview Funeral Centre Reception Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trust for Nova and Cedar at any TD Bank (transit #60537 account #6592744) or e-transfer to [email protected]