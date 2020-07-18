Gregory Allan Zelinski, 71, Red Rock, died peacefully the morning of Saturday, July 11, 2020, after a short illness at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital. Greg was born April 12, 1949, in Thunder Bay and was a lifelong area resident. He was a passionate artist specializing in watercolour consisting of nature scenes and life portraits. The gift of Greg's style provided the ability to accurately capture the detail, light and texture of his subject material. His portraits brought Northwestern Ontario scenes to the forefront and his paintings found homes throughout the continent. His talent won him many awards including a Canadian Council Arts Award, two Ontario Arts Council Awards, and two People's Choice awards. He was a constant feature in newspapers and magazines including that of “Watercolour Magazine.” Greg received his academic training at the Univerity of Manitoba graduating from the fine arts program in 1973. Greg did not conform to trends and believed art should be accesible to everyone. Throughout his life he taught hundreds of students at Confederation College, 55 Plus Center, and privately. His classes, artwork, kindness, encouragement and patience affected the lives of all he mentored. He is survived by his children Leonard, Gayle, Patrick, and Edward, his sister Eleanor Langevin (Ray), and ex-wife Diane Voss. He leaves behind four grand-daughters and many nieces and nephews as well as his special friend Linda Sharp, her daughter Jessica, and family. He is also predeceased by parents Edward and Mary and brothers Robert (Joan) and Gerald. Greg once said “what it all comes down to in life is love.” His art and life reflected this belief in every way. There will be a visitation at Greg's home in Red Rock on Wednesday, July 22. Call 1(403)690-8070 for details.