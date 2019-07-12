|
|
Age 48
Mar. 16, 1971-July 7, 2019
It is with broken hearts, that we announce the passing of someone who filled those hearts so full. Our dearest Greg passed away on Sunday, July 7 in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Left to cherish and honor his memory are his greatest joys in life, his loving wife Kristin, and beloved daughters Carson and Piper. Remembering him with heartfelt love and deep admiration are, his Mom Judy, brother Corey and wife Michelle, brother Ryan and wife Jenner, sister Sarah and husband Kris. He was predeceased by his Father Jim who often with his quiet grin, glowed with proudness from afar. Greg has left an indelible footprint on the hearts and souls of so many people that were fortunate to be involved in his life, none more, than his wife and daughters who felt his devotion and unwavering love every day. Greg was a natural leader through his actions and not his words, and had an intensity for his passions that was complimented by his kindness, humility and gentle way. His contagious smile and bellowing laugh will be engrained in all our hearts forever. Thank you Greg. We love you always. In lieu of a donation, the family requests that you share your fondest memories of Greg at On-Line Guest book at https://wujekcalcaterra.tributes.com/obituary/show/Gregory-Johnson-107290740
Memorial services to be announced at a later date.