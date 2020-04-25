|
October 8th, 1947 -
April 16th, 2020
It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Gregory James Mullins on April 16th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He fought his battle with strength and a positive attitude right to the bitter end.
Greg is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Lyn (nee Opaleychuk), their daughter Julia (John Heino), and son Jeffrey. Also surviving him is his mother Lois, brother Patrick (Nancy), and sister Mary Ann of Belleville, brother-in-law Michael Opaleychuk (Gail) of Toronto, and Gerry Derouin (Judy Butler-Derouin) of Sutton. Cherished uncle of numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces, he will also be deeply missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, and his faithful canine companion, Trooper.
Greg is predeceased by his father Leonard, sister Peggy Belch, father-in-law and mother-in-law Mike and Pauline Opaleychuk, brother-in-law Clyde Opaleychuk, sister-in-law Judith Derouin, nephew Kevin Derouin, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Born in Ottawa, his family lived in several communities before he settled in Sudbury. A job with the Pepsi Bottling Group brought him and his family to Thunder Bay, where they have resided ever since. He was employed by Acadia Broadcasting, Dougall Media, and Premier Equipment Finance.
Greg was an avid reader, had a wonderful sense of humour, and was always willing to listen and share stories with everyone he met. He had a passion for all sports, regardless of whether his favourite team was playing or not, he was eager to watch. His family was his priority and he treasured all the special times they shared. Throughout the years, you could always find Greg at an arena or baseball diamond watching his children cheering them on as their biggest fan. Greg was very active in the community, volunteering with various organizations including Thunder Bay Executives, Founders' Museum and multiple sporting events.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Chan and the staff at the TBRHSC Regional Cancer Care Northwest, as well as the team of professionals at St. Joseph's Care Group 4 North. Your level of care during this difficult time has been greatly appreciated. Greg so cherished the outpouring of support from family and friends - your kindness will never be forgotten.
We have honoured Greg's wishes and cremation has taken place. At the family's request, donations can be made in Greg's memory to St. Joseph's Foundation of Thunder Bay, Northern Cancer Fund Thunder Bay or Pancreatic Cancer Canada. A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for October 8, 2020 (time and location to be determined).
"When life gives you a hundred reasons to break down and cry, show life that you have a
thousand reasons to smile and laugh."
-Author unknown
