|
|
It is with profound sorrow and sadness that Greg's family announces his passing, at 96 years of age, on April 20, 2019. He was born in Turec, Belarus on January 14, 1923. Greg served with the Allied Forces during WWII and then immigrated to Canada in 1946 where he worked on farms, in bush camps and later at Can Car (Bombardier) from 1951 – 1988. He was a proud member of C.A.W. and attended the Retirees Quarter Century Club until he and his wife Soya moved to Port Colborne in 2014. After his retirement, Greg loved to go to the Canada Games Complex every day at 6:00 a.m. for his swim and sauna. He made many friends there and the exercise and socialization definitely contributed to his longevity. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and went on several trips with them including Russia, to meet his family, and to various resorts in the Caribbean. Greg was a Jack of all trades. He could build and repair anything. He had a strong work ethic, filled with good morals and integrity that he passed on to his daughters. Family unity meant so much to him. He was stoic and uncomplaining right to the end, and everyone commented on what a gentleman he was. Greg was predeceased by his parents Nikolaj and Elizabeta and 4 siblings. He will be forever missed by his wife of 67 years, Soya, 4 daughters – Alice Faye, Helen McKay (Terry) and their sons Eric and Ryan (Dotty), Lidia Groulx (Gary) and their sons Bryan (Carol) and Kristopher (Nircia), Lisa Oram (Glen); 4 great grandchildren and family in Lithuania and Poland. A private Celebration of Life will take place in Welland at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Red Cross and Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Thank you to the compassionate staff of Woodlands of Sunset Long Term Care Home in Welland, Ontario for taking such great care of him. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699) and Jenkens Funeral Home (807-623-3433). On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca