Greta Myra Sacek (Gustafson), age 58, passed away peacefully on November 3rd surrounded by her beloved family after a valiant battle with brain cancer. She fought this disease with resilience, strength, and courage and will always be our hero.



Besides her husband, John, Greta is survived by two children whom she adored: her daughter, Chelsea (Howard Ip) and son Aaron (Kinsey Tanzola), and her fur friend Tai. Her children were her pride and joy and she cherished them as gifts from God. She is also survived by her four heartbroken sisters, Alison Uliana, Cheryl Berst, Sandra Olsen, and Geraldine Cullingham, as well as their families.



Above all else, nurturing her family was Greta's life force. She championed their presence and accomplishments, and by her own example of unconditional love, hard work, tenacity and strength, leaves a lasting legacy.



One of Greta's greatest life accomplishments was completing the Nursing Program (Confederation College) in 1982. She was proud to be a Registered Nurse and an unsung angel providing exemplary bedside care from the moment she began her career at McKellar Hospital and later Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. She cared for many patients over her 38 year career in many areas including medical care (4 South), cardiac care (2C), ambulatory care, and then in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit. She was well respected and valued by patients, families, coworkers, and physicians for her outstanding care. Her compassion for patients and their families was admirable.



She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, and aunt, a good listener, kind, and a trustworthy and loyal friend, especially to her baby sister and best friend Alison. She loved to walk, garden, golf, watch her family participate in ice racing, watch her daughter through many years of figure skating, watch her son at his hockey and football games, and travel. In the past year, after her diagnosis and sudden pause to an outstanding nursing career, she cherished her wish list of memories with a special family trip to the Maritimes and a sister trip with Alison to British Columbia.



Greta was predeceased by her parents, Marya and Gerald Gustafson. She provided exceptional care to both of her parents during their elder years and always ensured that they were cared for with kindness and empathy. She was the daughter who followed up the healthcare workers' tasks to ensure that things were done just "right" according to her own caregiver standards.



Greta was a proud member of the Ontario Nurses Association where she took on leadership roles including union steward and also a member of the Catholic Women's League. Her strong faith was always encouraging to others.



Special thanks to those who have been on this journey with us from Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre: Dr. Haq, Dr. Marchuk, Neuro Recovery nurses, the Diagnostic Imaging staff, and the Cancer Center staff.



St. Elizabeth nurses for their care and compassion, PSWs from Paramed, and the "Nurse Next Door", special thanks to Linda Roussel from the LHIN for her support.



Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held for family and friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services. A private church service for family only, will be held, with private interment to follow. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation (Northern Cardiac Fund or Northern Cancer Fund).





May God be with you our precious angel.

Be not afraid, we are with you, our sweet sunshine girl.



Online condolences may be made at

www.sargentandson.com