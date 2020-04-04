|
1938 ~ 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Gaston Grondin, on March 19 2020, at the age of 81. Born on September 17, 1938 in Farnham Québec, he was the son of Esther Grondin (née Fontaine) and Roméo Grondin. He was predeceased by his cherished young son Kenny in 1962 and by his partner Kathy Spencer.
Gaston spent a long career in education as a teacher, department head, principal, and education consultant except for a few years as sports director at the Hearst Recreation Centre. From elementary school up to the college level then on to the Ontario Ministry of Education he has left his mark. At the elementary level, he taught in many small communities in Northern Ontario such as Opasatika, Little Long Rapids and Hearst. At the secondary school level he spent most of his career at l'école secondaire Thériault in Timmins. At the college level he was very proud of his years at Collège Boréal in Sudbury. He never spared time or energy to help students in difficulty.
Mr. Grondin was able to demonstrate, throughout his carreer, his great dedication. By this very fact he drew respect from young people and his colleagues. Gaston was a source of inspiration for all those who had the privilege of being around him. At his post at the Ministry of Education, he participated in several provincial task forces and was a great defender of French language education in Ontario. He was a great sportsman and excelled in hockey and baseball. He was part of several teams, notably in Jogues, Mattice, Hearst, Kapuskasing and Timmins. For the last 20 years he had been playing a lot of golf and you could tell he had not lost his athletic ability.
He was Mariette's beloved companion (Asselin-Deschenes) of Rockland. He leaves to mourn many people who were dear to him, his children : Sylvane Filice (Vincent) from (Thunder Bay, Carole McMillan (Bill) from Timmins, Chantal Després (Luc) and Gilles Grondin (Jody) from Thunder Bay, his grandchildren (Suzanne, Kevin, Chantal, Selena, Philippe, Camille, Krysta, Sydney) and his beloved great grandson Ruskin. He also leaves the children and grandchildren of Mariette (Roxanne, Caroline, Nathalie, Marie-Claude, Dany and Alexandre.) He also leaves to mourn the children and grandchildren of feu Kathy (Spencer) : Chris, Stéphanie (Ben), Jenny (John) from Sudbury as well as the mother of his children Jeanine (Rancourt) Grondin.
He also leaves in grief his dear brothers and sisters : Fernande (François) Bernard (France), Yvonne (feu Sam) Furletti (Timmins), François (Cathy) Grondin (Nakina), Fernand (Fernande) Grondin (Gatineau) Françoise Houle (Chapleau) and Diane Houde (Ottawa) as well as a large number of nephews and nieces, cousins, friends and colleagues.
The family wishes to underline and thank from the bottom of their hearts the dedication of Mariette his companion and guardian angel during his illness. We also thank the nursing staff of the Cancer Centre at Ottawa General Hospital, his family doctor Dr Geneviève Leroux, the Prescott and Russell Community Services, as well as the home care nurses from St Elizabeth Health Care. A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Manoir Rockland Manor for their exceptional care.
A celebration of life will take place in Timmins at a later date.
Say not in grief 'he is no more' but in thankfulness
that “he was.” (Hebrew Proverb)
Rest in peace dear Gaston.
