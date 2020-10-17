Mr. Guerrino Cimini, age 91 years, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the company of loving family. Guerrino was born in Fiume, Italy on June 29, 1929, the son of Alberto and Elisabetta Cimini. He took great pleasure in fishing, hunting and watching sports, especially tennis and boxing. He also enjoyed playing sports, especially soccer and he was a member of the inaugural Thunder Bay Juventus Soccer Team. Watching his son playing hockey and watching his grandchildren in their various activities was something that he thoroughly loved to do. Guerrino was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. He spent the majority of his working career as an Ironworker, the last 25 years with Harris Rebar, until his retirement in 1990. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Mirella, children: Bruno Cimini, Laila (Alpo) Kuoppala, Linda (Ken) Beckett and Leo (Francine) Cimini; grandchildren: Paul (Jennifer) Cimini, Cheryl Cimini, Casey Kuoppala, Anita (Jeremy) Palmer, Jason (Julie) Siegfried, Jeremy Siegfried, Justin (Michelle Rebeck) Cimini and Dawna Cimini; great grandchildren: James, Keven, Katrina, Kayla, Kole, Hunter and Ethan; 2 great great grandchildren, sister Graziella Zupancich as well as by numerous other relatives in Canada, Italy and Australia. He was predeceased by his parents Alberto and Elisabetta, his brothers Marino, Boris and Eneo and daughter-in-law Bonnie Cimini. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Migay, Dr. Miller, and Nurses from Saint Elizabeth health Care: Ashley, Madison, Sydney and Mitch for the care and compassion that you have provided to both Guerrino and our family. A private service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation Northern Cancer Fund or Our Hearts at Home Campaign would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.





