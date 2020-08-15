Gustav Koetter (Kötter), age 97, passed away peacefully at Southbridge Long Term Care home in Thunder Bay, ON on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 22:50 ET. Gustav immigrated to Canada in May of 1951 at age 28, looking for opportunity as Germany was recovering from the WW2. Gustav had a warm charming personality, loved to travel, and enjoyed a glass of wine with a good meal. He was trained as a hairstylist in Germany, having created a complete 'Tall Ship' with a model's hair as part of his certification. He was an artist, skilled at creating 'bottle ships'. He spent most of his career working in the service industry as Barber or Chef. Gustav is survived by his seven children; son Alvaro, daughters Magdalena King and Dolores Griffiths, sons Keith, Elroy, Ralph, and Lyndon.





