1/1
Gustav Koetter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gustav's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gustav Koetter (Kötter), age 97, passed away peacefully at Southbridge Long Term Care home in Thunder Bay, ON on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 22:50 ET. Gustav immigrated to Canada in May of 1951 at age 28, looking for opportunity as Germany was recovering from the WW2. Gustav had a warm charming personality, loved to travel, and enjoyed a glass of wine with a good meal. He was trained as a hairstylist in Germany, having created a complete 'Tall Ship' with a model's hair as part of his certification. He was an artist, skilled at creating 'bottle ships'. He spent most of his career working in the service industry as Barber or Chef. Gustav is survived by his seven children; son Alvaro, daughters Magdalena King and Dolores Griffiths, sons Keith, Elroy, Ralph, and Lyndon.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay Arbour Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved