It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Guy Norman McLean, age 72 years, on Saturday June 8, 2019 with his family by his side. Guy was born on October 4, 1946 in Boom Road, New Brunswick. He thoroughly enjoyed his time on the baseball field, truck driving and hanging out with the “Coffee Crew” at Tim Hortons. Guy loved a good joke unless it was about his favourite team – the Toronto Maple Leafs. Most often Guy's rough exterior got him into hot water but those who knew him were able to see his warm heart, especially during the holidays when he was “Santa On Hodder”. Guy will be lovingly remembered by his wife Rose, son Edison (Suzanne), daughters Michelle (Tove), Rebecca (Mike), Crystal (John), grandchildren Brianna (Tyler), Daniel, Kyler, Mallory and sisters Jean, Cheryl (David) as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Guy was predeceased by his father Edison, mother Lois, stepfather Tarmo, brothers Edison Jr. and John, sister Anne and his brother-in-law Onorio. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to those who cared for Guy at the TBRHSC over the past few years and especially in his last moments. As per Guy's wishes a cremation has already taken place and a gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 5, 229 Van Norman Street where Guy was proud to be a member for 44 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Guy's memory may be made to the TBRHSC – Renal Unit or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com