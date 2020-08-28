1/1
Guy Purcell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Guy Montgomery Purcell, age 91, a resident of Pioneer Ridge in Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away August 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with his wife Betty Purcell and step-daughter Donna Bishop at his side.

Guy was born August 22, 1928, in Athens Ont. He was a kind, gentle man, with a love for animals and birds.

Guy grew up and graduated high school in Athens Ontario. After serving in the Air Force, he drove truck for Reimer and Patricia Transport. He had many business ventures including the Shebandowan Hotel, Castle Games, various Real Estate properties, a “Louis' Sub” location with his business partner and friend Joe Melcher, and both a “New York Fries” and an “Orange Julius”.

Fifty two years after meeting for the first time, he reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Betty and spent a wonderful eighteen years together traveling and living life to the fullest.

Guy is survived by his loving wife Betty; Brother Robert Purcell, Sister Cheryl, grandsons Karl and Matthew Purcell, great-grandson Victor, daughter-in-law Joanne, In-laws Connie, Shirley, Verda, Fred and Dolores, step-children Diane, Carol, Bill, Donna and KC, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews on both sides.

Guy is predeceased by his parents Guy Sr. and Viva Purcell, first wife Helena Purcell and their son Edward.

Guy will be greatly missed by all that knew him, cremation has taken place, and a service will follow at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved