Guy Purcell

Guy Montgomery Purcell, age 91, a resident of Pioneer Ridge in Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed away August 12, 2020, after a lengthy illness, with his wife Betty Purcell and step-daughter Donna Bishop at his side.



Guy was born August 22, 1928, in Athens Ont. He was a kind, gentle man, with a love for animals and birds.



Guy grew up and graduated high school in Athens Ontario. After serving in the Air Force, he drove truck for Reimer and Patricia Transport. He had many business ventures including the Shebandowan Hotel, Castle Games, various Real Estate properties, a “Louis' Sub” location with his business partner and friend Joe Melcher, and both a “New York Fries” and an “Orange Julius”.



Fifty two years after meeting for the first time, he reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Betty and spent a wonderful eighteen years together traveling and living life to the fullest.



Guy is survived by his loving wife Betty; Brother Robert Purcell, Sister Cheryl, grandsons Karl and Matthew Purcell, great-grandson Victor, daughter-in-law Joanne, In-laws Connie, Shirley, Verda, Fred and Dolores, step-children Diane, Carol, Bill, Donna and KC, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews on both sides.



Guy is predeceased by his parents Guy Sr. and Viva Purcell, first wife Helena Purcell and their son Edward.



Guy will be greatly missed by all that knew him, cremation has taken place, and a service will follow at a later date.

