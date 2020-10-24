1/1
Gwenda "Granny" Vainio
November 22, 1951 –
October 17, 2020

On Saturday, October 17, 2020 we said goodbye to the strongest, most loving mother and granny. Granny (Gwenda) dedicated her life to her sons and to her grandchildren. She attended every sporting event and you could be sure to hear her cheering from the stands. “Go Kev, Go Layla, Go Jordan, Go Adam, Go Morgan”. Granny was always happiest when she talked about her family and the people that she loved. She loved being around children and was a part of many many kids lives along the way. She was loved by many and loved everyone she met.. that's why she truly was everybody's Granny and friend. Gwenda is survived by her sons Steve (Tara) Fish and Stu (Tammy) Fish; grandchildren Kevin, Layla (Justina), Jordan, Adam and Morgan Fish. Gwenda was pre-deceased by her loving husband, and the best Papa there was, John (Taito) Vainio, her parents, her sister Norma, and Grandson Tyler.

When days are dark,
and friends are few,
Granny, we will think of you,
We lost the best
when we lost you.

If so desired, memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice in Gwenda's name. In accordance with Gwenda's wishes, there will be no service offered.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 24, 2020.
