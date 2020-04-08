|
Gwendline Florence MacNiven passed away peacefully in her home on Monday April 6, 2020 at the age of 91 years old. Gwen was born October 30, 1928 in Paipoonge Township and spent her childhood with her parents and brothers on their family farm in Slate River. In her late teens, Gwen relocated on her own to Fort William.
Gwen met her beloved husband Murdo MacNiven, and they were married on July 28, 1950, celebrating over 69 years of marriage together. They began their life building a house and a family on Arthur Street in Fort William. Gwen enjoyed her working years outside the home at Revenue Canada and later on Sears; however, her greatest dedication and pride was in raising her family. Their home on Arthur Street was often filled with family, friends and neighbours - which brought Gwen endless joy. Gwen also enjoyed camping with her family, gardening and volunteering in the church community.
After retirement, Gwen and Murdo enjoyed their travels together across North America as well as their memorable 13 years wintering in Bradenton, Florida. Later in life, Gwen continued to cherish endless time surrounded by her loved ones.
Aside from all of her accomplishments and adventures, Gwen's true legacy was being a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Gwen will be deeply missed by her loving husband: Murdo Fraser MacNiven; her brother Glen (Audrey) Trewin; her children: Donna (Ron) Carroll, Don (Daina) MacNiven, Brian (Betsy) MacNiven and Cathy (Rick) Precosky; niece Janet (Robert) Spence, who was like a daughter to Gwen; her grandchildren: Jason (Melissa) MacNiven, Jordan MacNiven (Cheyenne Sutton), Robyn (Wayne) deBruin, Brittany Precosky (John Heerema), Lesley (Jon) Racco and Kimberly MacNiven (Mitch Caruso): and her great-grandchildren: Logan and Brody MacNiven; and Taylor deBruin.
She was predeceased by her parents: Norman and Mable Trewin; her brothers Wilfred (Adeline) Trewin and Albert (Nora) Trewin.
Gwen's immediate family will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations be made to St. Thomas Church, a continuation of Gwen's effort towards faith, community and always helping others.
